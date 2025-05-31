A tragic incident occurred on Saturday morning when a car parking lift collapsed into a 7-metre-deep pit at Om Prathamesh Building, a 21-storey residential tower on Link Road, Borivali West. The collapse happened around 11:08 am, trapping two individuals beneath the wreckage. The Mumbai Fire Brigade responded promptly and rescued both men. They were rushed to BDBA Shatabdi Hospital in a police van. Sadly, 30-year-old Shubham Madamlal Dhuri was declared dead on arrival, while 45-year-old Sunjeet Yadav sustained a head injury and was referred for a CT scan. Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse, raising concerns about the safety of automated parking systems in high-rise buildings. Ghaziabad: Residents Slam Maintenance After Lift Malfunctions Twice in 10 Hours at Trine Tower in UP, Rescue Video Surfaces.

Tragedy in Borivali

A car parking lift collapsed into a 7-metre-deep pit at a high-rise residential building in Borivali West on Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and another injured. The incident occurred around 11:08 am at Om Prathamesh Building, a G+21 storey tower located on Link Road.… pic.twitter.com/olZNAnDEBw — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) May 31, 2025

