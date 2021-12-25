Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that COVID-19 vaccination for children between 15-18 years age will begin from January 3, 2022. The Prime Minister also made an announcemnet regarding booster doses. Senior citizens with comorbidities and healthcare workers will be given precaution doses on priority from January 10 next year. The development came amid conren over the spread of new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

BREAKING NOW:#COVID19 vaccination for children between 15-18 years to begin from 3 January 2022: PM @narendramodi

Those with comorbidities and above 60 years of age on the recommendation of their doctors will be eligible for precaution doses from January 10, 2022 onwards: PM Narendra Modi

