Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to conducted a high-level meeting regarding the placement of Kannada nameplates in front of shops and offices in the state on Thursday, December 28. After the meeting, Siddaramaiah stated, “It has been decided today that businesses should have 60% Kannada language nameplates.” For the unversed, this comes after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath’s statement where he said that commercial stores under the administrative body must install 60% Kannada language nameplates by February 28 next year. Karnataka: Shops Must Have 60% Kannada Language Nameplates by February 28, Says BBMP Chief Commissioner.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Kannada Language Nameplates in State

"I have asked officials of Kannada and Culture department to bring an ordinance and implement 60% Kannada nameplates and 40% other language nameplates and the same will be notified and rules will be formed. I request companies, organisations and other shops to change their… pic.twitter.com/SSUkE7P2o9 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

