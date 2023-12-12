The Calcutta High Court recently called for an inquiry into the genuineness of caste certificates issued in the "recent past". "One fake certificate enough to spoil the system," the Calcutta High Court said. The court also directed the Secretary of the Backward Classes Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal, to issue circulars to all district magistrates. The court has asked all district magistrates to verify caste certificates issued in the recent past and to devise an SOP at the state level. The division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya said, "Petitioner has highlighted a very serious issue of fraudulent caste certificates being given rampantly by several SDOs in districts across the State of West Bengal to people of other communities as if they belong to a Scheduled Caste Community." The court also stated that the state cannot shirk its responsibility on such issues. ‘Highly Objectionable, Unwarranted’: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Calcutta High Court Order Asking Adolescent Girls to Control Sexual Urges.

HC on Caste Certificate

'One Fake Certificate Enough To Spoil System': Calcutta HC Calls For Inquiry Into Genuiness Of Caste Certificates Issued In 'Recent Past' reports ⁦@Srinjoy77⁩https://t.co/4UkacKBiha — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)