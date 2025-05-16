In a shocking twist, there was chaos in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district following a failed robbery attempt on a bus being driven on the road that left currency notes spilling on the road. The crime was committed when a trader from Gujarat, travelling to Delhi, was approached by an attacker trying to steal his cash bag. In a statement made by police, the thief hopped onto the bus and attempted to grab the bag but stumbled on the steps while escaping. When he lost balance, the bag fell from his hand and opened on the road, spilling money. Local people and passersby were witnessed collecting the money notes before the police arrived on the spot. Authorities are now watching CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses in an attempt to retrieve the lost money and identify the culprits. Robbery Caught on Camera in Haridwar: Video Shows Armed Robbers Looting Gold Chain, Cash From Grocery Shop at Gunpoint.

Locals Pick Up Cash After Robbery Attempt Fails in UP’s Kaushambi

UP public started looting the money which a robber dropped on the road 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/ARHbnObGGI — Mukesh (@mikejava85) May 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)