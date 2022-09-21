On Wednesday, the CBI arrested Rishi Kamlesh Agrawal, Chairman and Managing Director of Surat-based ABG Shipyard on charges of duping a consortium of 28 banks of Rs 22,842 crore of bank fraud, CBI sources said.

Rishi Kamlesh Agrawal of Surat-Based ABG Shipyard Arrested

