The CBSE has dropped the controversial passage featured in one set of the Class 10 English Term 1 board exam question papers on Saturday. The passage on families, women, and disciplining children received wider criticism. As per the circular issued by the CBSE over the controversial passage row, all students will be awarded full marks for the passage.

Check it Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)