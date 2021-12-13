The CBSE has dropped the controversial passage featured in one set of the Class 10 English Term 1 board exam question papers on Saturday. The passage on families, women, and disciplining children received wider criticism. As per the circular issued by the CBSE over the controversial passage row, all students will be awarded full marks for the passage.

Check it Out:

As the passage in one set of question paper in class X English Exam is not in accordance with guidelines of the board with regard to setting of question papers, it has been decided to drop the question and award full marks to the students for this passage . pic.twitter.com/IHfoUJSy2O — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) December 13, 2021

