Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been accorded a 'Z-Plus' category security cover of CRPF by the Centre. The Assam CM's security update has been upgraded to Z+ category CRPF security cover on an all-India basis from Z-category CRPF security cover in the North-Eastern region.

Centre upgrades the security of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Z-category CRPF security cover in the North-Eastern region to Z+ category CRPF security cover on an all-India basis. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/mt2Q872CZf — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022

