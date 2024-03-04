The results of the Chandigarh Deputy Mayor Elections 2024 are out. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 19 votes while the Congress and AAP alliance received 16 votes with one vote being invalid. BJP candidate Kuljeet Singh Sandhu won the election of senior Deputy Mayor of Chandigarh with 19 votes. Chandigarh Mayoral Poll Results: Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP Over Supreme Court Setting Aside Mayoral Poll Result.

Chandigarh Deputy Mayor Election Results

