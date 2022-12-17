Pune’s guardian minister and Maharashtra cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil reached a public event in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area Saturday evening wearing a face shield amid threats of another ink attack. A week ago, Patil suffered an ink assault. The attack on Patil came a day after an allegedly objectionable statement against social reformers was made by him. Maharashtra: Man Throws Ink At Minister Chandrakant Patil Over His Remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule in Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad (Watch Video).

Chandrakant Patil Reaches Pune Wearing Face Shield:

Maharashtra BJP minister Chandrakant Patil in new Avtar — he is with protective face shield. In view of another ink throwing threat, senior BJP minister uses face protective shield. ⁦⁦⁦⁦@NewIndianXpress⁩ ⁦@TheMornStandard⁩ pic.twitter.com/0Xsi7b9D9n — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) December 17, 2022

