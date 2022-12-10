Ink was thrown at Maharashtra minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandrakant Patil in Pimpri suburb of Pune on Saturday for his alleged remarks on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. A video shows a man in a blue shirt walking towards the BJP leader as he came out of a building in Pimpri Chinchwad. The video shows the accused throwing black ink at Chandrakant Patil's face. Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Row: Coordinating Ministers Chandrakant Patil, Shambhuraj Desai’s Visit to Belagavi Postponed

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Ink thrown at Maharashtra cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil in Pimpri Chinchwad city of Pune district, over his remark on Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. pic.twitter.com/FBRvRf2K4g — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

