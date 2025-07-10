A 42-year-old woman named Sridevi from Pudupet died in a tragic road accident in Chennai after a van swerved dangerously close to her scooter near Vepery. The sudden movement caused her to lose balance and fall, after which she was run over by the same vehicle. The horrifying incident was captured by a nearby CCTV camera, and the footage has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and concern. Police reached the spot soon after the accident and launched an investigation. Authorities are analyzing the footage to identify the van and the driver involved, and legal action is expected once the vehicle is traced. Accident Caught in Camera in Beed: Engineer and Villagers Escape Narrowly During Road Repairs Inspection As Truck Passing Through Khadki Village Overturns After Road Caves In, Video Surfaces.

Chennai Accident (Disturbing Visuals)

