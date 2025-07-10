In an unfortunate incident, a truck was involved in an accident in Maharashtra's Beed recently. The alleged incident occurred when an engineer, along with his team, was inspecting ongoing road repairs in Beed. It is reported that a truck passing through the Khadki village near Vadwani taluka of Beed overturned as the road caved in. The incident sparked chaos and a stampede-like situation as the engineer and villagers were seen narrowly escaping the accident. A video of the incident caught on camera shows the engineer and others at the spot running for safety to avoid getting trapped under the truck, which is seen overturning. Maharashtra Road Accident: 3 Killed, 15 Others Injured After Truck, Mini-Bus and Two-Wheeler Collide Near Kolewadi on Solapur-Pune Highway; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Truck Overturns After Road Caves in at Khadki village in Beed

An Engineer along with his entire team had come to Beed in Maharashtra to #inspect the road repairs. Road renovation work is going on in Khadki village near Vadvani taluka of Beed. Suddenly a truck passing by #overturned as the road caved in. After this there was a stampede. pic.twitter.com/LBAnflYel4 — Team SCB⚔️ #Citizen_Media🏹भारतपुत्र👣 (@1SanatanSatya) July 10, 2025

