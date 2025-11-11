A disturbing incident unfolded on the Adyar flyover in Chennai when a biker got off his motorcycle and began masturbating in front of a woman sanitation worker on duty. The 55-year-old worker from Royapuram swiftly confronted the man, hitting him with her broom as he attempted to flee. The shocking act, captured on video, shows the woman defending herself against the biker’s lewd behaviour. The video quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage among users. Acting on the woman’s complaint, police traced and arrested the accused, identified as a young IT professional from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Authorities confirmed that the man was intoxicated at the time, and further investigation into the case is underway. Chennai Shocker: Doctor Kills Woman Who Blackmailed Him With Nude Photos, Arrested After CCTV, Call Records Reveal Truth.

A 50-year-old sanitation worker in Chennai chased away and thrashed a biker with her broom after he allegedly attempted to misbehave with her near the Adyar Bridge on Monday morning. The woman was on duty when a man wearing a helmet stopped his motorcycle in front of her.

A 25-year-old man was arrested for sexually harassing a 50-year-old conservancy worker on the Adyar flyover. The worker chased him away by hitting him with a broom.

