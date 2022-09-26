On Monday, citizens of Tamil Nadu's Chennai took to social media stating that there were highly intense storms over several parts of the city. Local citizens also said that the city was witnessing heavy rainfall and the weather conditions changed all of a sudden. Soon, #ChennaiRains started to trend on Twitter with netizens sharing pictures and videos of the downpour.

High Intense Storms Over Parts of Chennai

Conditions Changed and We Have a Sharp Spell, Says User

Southern parts of #Chennai & areas adjoining airport witnessing heavy downpour for more than 20mins now… it looked fine till lunch and then totally conditions changed and we have a sharp spell… #rains #sept #september #chennairains #showers Roads will be ruined further 🥺🥹😫 pic.twitter.com/vWFNyR0Bdq — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) September 26, 2022

Heavy Lightning and Thunder Possible

morning north Chennai,now many parts of Chennai smashing rain. now this time north Chennai missed. next 4 days good rain possible Chennai. note: September storms powerful, heavy lightning and thunder possible. another round of rain possible night time in Chennai.#chennairains pic.twitter.com/mCMY22zaCe — abraham weather (@abraham01679523) September 26, 2022

