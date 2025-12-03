A video from Nagda railway station near Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain showing a GRP constable assaulting a disabled youth has sparked outrage after it went viral online. The incident, recorded by a passenger from an AC coach, shows the constable repeatedly beating the youth who was sleeping on the platform. Once the clip spread, the GRP Superintendent of Police immediately suspended the constable. Narmadapuram Shocker: Father Ties Up, Assaults Son-in-Law’s Relatives in MP as Daughter Chooses to Marry Against Family's Wish.

GRP Constable Caught on Camera Thrashing Disabled Man at Madhya Pradesh’s Nagda Railway Station

आज आयोजनों के देश में दिव्यांग दिवस मनाया जाएगा .... वाकई नागदा रेलवे स्टेशन की तस्वीर है जहां पुलिस कॉन्स्टेबल बेरहमी से प्लेटफॉर्म पर सोए एक दिव्यांग को पीटता नज़र आ रहा है ... कॉन्स्टेबल निलंबित हो चुका है pic.twitter.com/El4NqBYoBd — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) December 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Anurag Dwary ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

