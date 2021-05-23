Chhattisgarh Reports 3,375 New COVID-19 Cases, 7,587 Recoveries & 75 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

#COVID19 | Chhattisgarh reports 3,375 new positive cases, 75 deaths, and 7,587 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases: 57,766 Total positive cases: 7,64,338 pic.twitter.com/gDfhyYGqSK — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

