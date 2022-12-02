At least seven people have been killed, and others injured after the mine collapsed while extracting limestone from it in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district. A rescue operation is underway to free trapped workers. Maharashtra Bridge Collapse: Slabs of Foot Overbridge Fall Off at Balharshah Railway Junction in Chandrapur, Several Feared Injured (Watch Video).

Below Are the Visuals from the Accident Site:

Chhattisgarh | Seven people killed while extracting limestone from a mine after it collapsed in the Bastar district pic.twitter.com/20sDD0JEjN — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 2, 2022

