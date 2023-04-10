Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday addressed a rally in Arunachal Pradesh. He also spoke about China trying to encroach on the land in India. Speaking on the same, Shah said, "I can say this proudly, as far as the Chinese border is concerned, China cannot encroach even a tip of a pin’s worth of our land until ITBP jawans are present there." As a Home Minister, he also expressed confidence stating that China cannot encroach on India's land. Amit Shah Says Kibithoo Is India's First Village and Not the Last Village (Watch Video).

China Cannot Encroach Even a Tip of a Pin's Worth of Our Land

#WATCH | As the Home Minister, I can say this proudly, as far as the Chinese border is concerned, China cannot encroach even a tip of a pin’s worth of our land until ITBP jawans are present there: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kibithoo, Arunachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/FyftiFrCGl — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

