China has not hosted F1 race since 2019 due to the country's policy of zero-covid and the eventual travel restrictions with it. Due to this, the Chinese Grand Prix 2023, which was set to be held in China from April 16,2023 has been officially cancelled by F1. As per the statement issued by F1 they confirmed evaluation of other options as a replacement round.

Chinese Grand Prix 2023 Cancelled Due to Restrictions

2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation, Formula 1 says. — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

