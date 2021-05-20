Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Birnad, 4 People Go Missing

Uttarakhand | Four people missing after cloudburst in Birnad, Chakrata under Dehradun district, says local administration Red alert for heavy rains sounded for next 24 hours for Uttarakhand — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)