'Common for Youngsters To Have Parties': Madhya Pradesh High Court Quashes FIR Over Loud Music and Partying, Says 'No Restriction Could Be Imposed on the Same'

The high court bench of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi observed while quashing a case against ten men who were accused of playing "extremely loud music" and consuming alcohol at a private apartment during a party.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 03, 2023 03:02 PM IST

The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently quashed an FIR registered over loud music and partying while stating that it was common for youngsters to have parties. The high court also said it was common for youngsters to organise get-togethers and parties and that no restriction could be imposed. The high court bench of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi observed while quashing a case against ten men who were accused of playing "extremely loud music" and consuming alcohol at a private apartment during a party. HC on Divorce: Husband Cannot Escape Liability of Maintenance by Merely Citing Faults in Wife's Pleadings, Says Madhya Pradesh High Court.

HC on Loud Music and Partying

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 03, 2023 03:02 PM IST

The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently quashed an FIR registered over loud music and partying while stating that it was common for youngsters to have parties. The high court also said it was common for youngsters to organise get-togethers and parties and that no restriction could be imposed. The high court bench of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi observed while quashing a case against ten men who were accused of playing "extremely loud music" and consuming alcohol at a private apartment during a party. HC on Divorce: Husband Cannot Escape Liability of Maintenance by Merely Citing Faults in Wife's Pleadings, Says Madhya Pradesh High Court.

HC on Loud Music and Partying

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
FIR FIR quashed Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh HC Madhya Pradesh High Court Partying Playing Loud Music
You might also like
Elvish Yadav Accuses Maneka Gandhi of False Allegations After BJP MP Demands His Arrest for Allegedly Selling Snake Venom at Rave Parties
TV

Elvish Yadav Accuses Maneka Gandhi of False Allegations After BJP MP Demands His Arrest for Allegedly Selling Snake Venom at Rave Parties
Elvish Yadav Refutes Reports of His Arrest, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Denies Organising Rave Parties and Smuggling Venomous Snakes Into Bash (Watch Video)
TV

Elvish Yadav Refutes Reports of His Arrest, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Denies Organising Rave Parties and Smuggling Venomous Snakes Into Bash (Watch Video)
Elvish Yadav Refutes Reports of His Arrest, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Denies Organising Rave Parties and Smuggling Venomous Snakes Into Bash (Watch Video)
TV

Elvish Yadav Refutes Reports of His Arrest, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Denies Organising Rave Parties and Smuggling Venomous Snakes Into Bash (Watch Video)
Elvish Yadav Accused of Organising Rave Party, FIR Registered Against Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Includes Allegations of Smuggling Venomous Snakes Inside the Bash – Reports
TV

Elvish Yadav Accused of Organising Rave Party, FIR Registered Against Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Includes Allegations of Smuggling Venomous Snakes Inside the Bash – Reports
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Couple Abused, Beaten Up and Forced to Touch Feet of Accused in Supermarket in Khandwa; One Arrested After Viral Video Surfaces
News

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Couple Abused, Beaten Up and Forced to Touch Feet of Accused in Supermarket in Khandwa; One Arrested After Viral Video Surfaces
Google Trends Google Trends
Elvish Yadav
50K+ searches
Aarya Season 3
20K+ searches
Air Purifier
10K+ searches
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO GMP
10K+ searches
Lava Blaze 2 5G
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View alltitle="Google Trends"> Google Trends Google Trends
Elvish Yadav
50K+ searches
Aarya Season 3
20K+ searches
Air Purifier
10K+ searches
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO GMP
10K+ searches
Lava Blaze 2 5G
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot