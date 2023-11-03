'Common for Youngsters To Have Parties': Madhya Pradesh High Court Quashes FIR Over Loud Music and Partying, Says 'No Restriction Could Be Imposed on the Same'

The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently quashed an FIR registered over loud music and partying while stating that it was common for youngsters to have parties. The high court also said it was common for youngsters to organise get-togethers and parties and that no restriction could be imposed. The high court bench of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi observed while quashing a case against ten men who were accused of playing "extremely loud music" and consuming alcohol at a private apartment during a party. HC on Divorce: Husband Cannot Escape Liability of Maintenance by Merely Citing Faults in Wife's Pleadings, Says Madhya Pradesh High Court.

HC on Loud Music and Partying

