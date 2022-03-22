University Grants Commission (UGC) has said that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to get admission into UG courses from the next academic session will be conducted in 13 different languages. The 13 languages as per the commission are English, Assamese, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bengali and Odia.

See Tweets:

