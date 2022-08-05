Divya Kakran added to India's growing medal count in wrestling at Commonwealth Games 2022 on August 5, Friday. Kakran defeated Tonga's Tiger Lily Cocker Lemali via fall to secure the podium finish.

Bronze Medal for Divya Kakran:

#CommonweathGames | India's Divya Kakran wins bronze in women's 68kg freestyle wrestling (file pic) pic.twitter.com/GduNiXQJUp — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)