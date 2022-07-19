The police complaint about a girl in Kerala asked to remove innerwear before appearing for the medical entrance exam NEET is "fictitious" and has been filed with "wrong intentions", the exam center's superintendent has told the National Testing Agency. According to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, no complaint has been received by them in this regard.

Check Tweet:

Complaint fictitious, filed with wrong intentions: NEET exam centre superintendent in Kollam to NTA on girl being asked to remove innerwear — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)