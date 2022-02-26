Prime minster congratulated Jammu and Kashmir's Sadia Tariq on winning a gold medal in Wushu Stars Championship in Russia. The 15-year-old is a two-time gold medalist in Junior National Wushu Championship.

Congratulations to Sadia Tariq on winning the Gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship. Her success will inspire many budding athletes. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2022

