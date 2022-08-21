Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday resigned from the post of chairman of the Steering Committee for Himachal assembly polls. "Committed to Congress ideology that runs in my blood, let there be no doubts about this. As a self-respecting person, I was left with no choice," Sharma tweeted.

Check Tweet:

