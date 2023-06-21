NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday appealed to the party leadership to relieve him of the responsibility as Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly. While doing so, he south any role in the party organisation. " I never wanted to be the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the House but our party members and leaders told to me to become and I became LoP, but now I don't want it (LoP). I want to become the leader of the NCP party and handle it, if our party leaders choose me for it," Pawar said at the 24th NCP Foundation Day event in Mumbai. Crack in Opposition Camp Before Patna Meeting? Ajit Pawar Says Sharad Pawar a Bigger Leader Than Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal.

'Never Wanted the Position'

Maharashtra | I never wanted to be the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the House but our party members and leaders told to me to become and I became LoP, but now I don't want it (LoP). I want to become the leader of NCP party and handle it, if our party leaders choose me for… pic.twitter.com/u5Jq8mFZHM — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

