On Monday, Rishi Sunak became the First Indian-Origin UK Prime Minister after he was elected as the leader of the Conservative Party. Earlier in the day, Rishi Sunak was confirmed as the new Tory leader, making him the UK's next prime minister. Rishi Sunak is all set to take over former UK PM Liz Truss, who resigned after being in office for 44 days.

Rishi Sunak Becomes First Indian-Origin UK Prime Minister

Correction: @RishiSunak becomes the First Indian-Origin UK Prime Minister — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) October 24, 2022

