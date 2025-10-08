The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, has issued a warning after the Drug Testing Laboratory, Madhya Pradesh, declared two cough syrups adulterated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a highly toxic substance. The affected products are “Relife” Cough Syrup (Batch LSL25160, Expiry 12/2026, M/s. Shape Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat) and “Respifresh TR” Cough Syrup (Batch R01GL2523, Expiry 12/2026, M/s. Rednex Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat). The public is strongly advised to immediately stop using these syrups and report any stock to the nearest Drugs Control Authority. All Drugs Inspectors and Assistant Directors across Telangana have been directed to alert retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and hospitals, ensuring that these batches are frozen and not sold or dispensed. The Drugs Control Administration is actively monitoring the situation and taking enforcement measures to protect public health. Citizens are urged to exercise caution and avoid these products to prevent serious health risks associated with DEG toxicity. Which Cough Syrup Is Linked to Child Deaths? Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide-Based Syrups Under Scrutiny After Children Died in MP’s Chhindwara and Rajasthan’s Sikar.

Cough Syrup Deaths: Telangana Issues Warning Over Two Toxic Syrups

🚨 Two more cough syrups found unsafe - stop using immediately! Telangana Drugs Control Administration has flagged two cough syrups contaminated with the toxic chemical Diethylene Glycol (DEG): • Relife Cough Syrup – Shape Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat • Respifresh TR Cough Syrup… pic.twitter.com/60YiUMf98T — Naveena (@TheNaveena) October 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Naveena), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)