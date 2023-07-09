The Supreme Court recently directed Ford India Ltd to pay Rs. 42 lakhs as compensation to a consumer who bought a car from the which had manufacturing defects. The apex court ordered Ford India Ltd to pay the amount as compensation to the owner of the Ford Titanium Endeavour 3.4L car which notably had manufacturing defects. The incident came to light after the car's owner filed a consumer complaint before the Punjab State Consumer Commission. In his complaint, the owner alleged various defects in the car including oil leakage. After the complaint, the State Commission ordered the company to replace the engine free of cost and pay 2,000 rupees per day. Following this, the National Commission also affirmed the order, post which, Ford India appealed before the Supreme Court. Supreme Court Stays NCDRC Order on Rs 2 Crore Compensation for ‘Wrong’ Haircut.

Manufacturing Defects in Car

