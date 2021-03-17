COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra Crosses 23.70 Lakh-Mark After 23,179 People Test Positive For Coronavirus:

Maharashtra reports 23,179 new COVID-19 cases, 9,138 discharges and 84 deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases: 23,70,507 Total discharges: 21,63,391 Active cases: 1,52,760 Death toll: 53,080 pic.twitter.com/exO3la7Kkf — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)