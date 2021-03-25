COVID-19 in India: Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat Reporting Surge in Daily New Cases, Says Health Ministry

#COVID19India updates ▪️ Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat report a hike; account for 81% of daily new cases ▪️ Maharashtra continues to report highest daily new cases at 31,855, followed by Punjab (2,613) & Kerala (2,456)https://t.co/wtSF93N4hp pic.twitter.com/SP2zI3kCiI — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 25, 2021

