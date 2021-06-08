According to a health bulletin, the positivity rate in the national capital is now at 0.44 per cent.

Delhi reports 316 new #COVID19 cases (Posivity rate is 0.44%), 521 recoveries and 41 deaths Total cases: 14,29,791 Total recoveries: 14,00,161 Death Toll: 24,668 Active cases: 4,962 pic.twitter.com/yIZivD3q6L — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

