A news report by Lokmat has claimed that the Modi government is likely to impose nationwide lockdown to curtail the spread of coronavirus. A fact check undertaken by the PIB has found out that the claim being made in the viral news report is fake.

A report by Lokmat claims that government is likely to announce a nationwide lockdown all across the country to curb the spread of #COVID19. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. pic.twitter.com/d9s7sIUxGY — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 18, 2021

