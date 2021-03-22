Public Gathering Restricted to 20 People in Punjab's SAS Nagar:

Gatherings restricted to 20 people in SAS Nagar, Punjab due to surging cases of #COVID19 here. The night curfew is back on. We've restricted cultural & social gathering to 20 people. We've apprised the owners of marriage halls & venues to follow the same: DC Mohali pic.twitter.com/gX0vT6WZxd — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2021

