Centre to Procure Targets to Procure 20-25 Crore Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines by July End, 30 Crore Doses in August-September, Says Sources:

Government of India targets to procure 20-25 crore vaccine doses by July end, and 30 crore doses in August-September. Serum Institute of India (SII) will provide 10-12 crore doses of Covishield vaccine to Govt next month (June): Govt Sources#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/3aFehcr8gk — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2021

