On-Site Registration & Appointment for COVID-19 Vaccination Enabled for 18-44 Age Group on CoWIN For Govt CVCs:

On-site registration & appointment is now being enabled for the 18-44 years age group on CoWIN. However, this feature is being enabled only for Government #COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs), at the present moment in time: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

