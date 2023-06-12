Saket Gokhale, Trinamool Congress leader on Monday alleged that the data of several citizens, including politicians and journalists who took the COVID-19 vaccine, has been leaked. He also questioned why the Centre was not aware of the incident. After the incident came to light, sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that it is old data ad they are still verifying it. "We have sought a report regarding the same", the sources said. COVID-19 Vaccine Data Leaked? Trinamool Congress Leader Saket Gokhale Claims Data Breach of Several Politicians, Journos Who Took COVID-19 Vaccine.

It Is Old Data, We Are Still Verifying It

It is old data, we are still verifying it; we have sought a report regarding the same: Sources in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on alleged Covid vaccination data leak — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)