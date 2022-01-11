Mumbai, January 11: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 34,424 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths in the past 24 hours. The pattern of the cases follows Monday's trajectory as the number of cases fall due to a change in testing, but higher death count has been reported. The number of patients hit by Omicron variant stood at 1,281 including the 499 discharged patients.

