Mumbai on Monday again reported over 8,000 COVID-19 cases. A total of 8,082 people were tested posirive of coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Mumbai. Two patients succumbed to the deadly virus on Monday. Active COVID-19 cases increased to 37,274. Over 600 people recovered from the deadly virus in a day.

Tweet By ANI:

COVID19 | Mumbai reports 8,082 fresh infections, 2 deaths and 622 discharges today; Active cases 37,274 pic.twitter.com/C9xOIFXaxw — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022

