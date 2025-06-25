An elderly man was trampled to death by two stray cows in Nashik, Maharashtra. The disturbing incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera and has gone viral on social media. The video shows two men arriving on a bike when one cow attacks the pillion rider with its horn, causing him to fall. As the rider tries to escape, a second cow attacks and tramples the elderly man. Bystanders rushed to his aid and managed to stop the cows from causing further harm. Despite this, the elderly man reportedly succumbed to his injuries. Crocodile Attack in Maharashtra: Chhattisgarh Man Fishing With Friends Attacked and Killed by Crocodile at Indravati River in Gadchiroli, His Body Retrieved After 3 Hours.

Elderly Man Trampled to Death by Cows in Nashik

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)