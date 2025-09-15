Guyana Amazon Warriors will be back in action as they will face Barbados Royals in the 30th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 league on Monday, September 15. The CPL 2025 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals will be held at the Providence Stadium and will begin at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals live telecast on its channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after getting access to either a match or a tour pass. Kieron Pollard Slams Fastest Half-Century of CPL 2025, Achieves Feat Off 17 Balls During Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match.

CPL 2025 Live Streaming Online

The Caribbean T20 carnival is BACK! 🎉🔥 6 teams, packed stadiums, and non-stop entertainment as #CPL2025 lights up Aug–Sept! 🏏🌴 witness it all LIVE on FanCode! 📲 (15 aug to 22 sep)pic.twitter.com/4uJJR5CbWy#CPL #CricketCarnival #FanCodeCricket #T20Vibes — Sporttify (@sporttify) August 14, 2025

