In a major development in crypto theft case, the investigation of Delhi police revealed that a cyber fraud module transferring Cryptocurrency into the wallets of Palestine's Al-Qassam Brigates. Notably, Al-Qassam Brigates is a military wing of Hamas. It has its headquarters in Gaza.

Tweet By ANI:

