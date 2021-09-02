Delhi is witnessing heavy downpour since early hours of Thursday. Vehicular movement is disrupted in several places owing to heavy rainfall. However, according to a recent update by the India Meteorological Department, the current spell of rain is 'very likely' to stop over entire Delhi during next two hours. It further says that the current cloud patch over the national capital is moving northward and will cross the Delhi region during next two hours:

Current cloud patch is over Delhi, it is moving northward and it will cross Delhi region during next 02 hours. So current spell of rain very likely to stop over entire Delhi during next 02 hours. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 2, 2021

