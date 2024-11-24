A shocking incident took place outside the Ola showroom when a customer, frustrated by the INR 90,000 bill for a scooter, destroyed the vehicle right in front of the store. The incident, which occurred in a busy part of the city, was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media. According to reports, the customer had purchased the scooter but was dismayed when he received an unexpectedly high bill for the vehicle. In a fit of anger, he decided to break the scooter, causing a scene outside the showroom. Ola Electric Layoffs: Bhavish Aggarwal-Led EV Firm To Lay Off 500 Employees Amid Restructuring Efforts.

Customer Smashes Ola Scooter With Hammer Outside Showroom

