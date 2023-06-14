Authorities in Junagadh and other coastal regions began relocating residents from low-lying areas to makeshift shelters amid Cyclone Biparjoy threat in the state of Gujarat. They have been asked to be on alert in case of any emergency situation. Meanwhile, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat. Jamnagar Hit by Cyclone Biparjoy Videos: Terrifying Scenes as Heavy Rains and Strong Winds Wreak Havoc in Gujarat Town, Several Structures Damaged.

Residents of Coastal Areas in Gujarat Shifted to Temporary Shelters in Gujarat

#WATCH | Junagadh, Gujarat: Residents of coastal areas being shifted to shelters as cyclone 'Biporjoy' intensifies pic.twitter.com/iZvGSytVUV — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

