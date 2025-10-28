Cyclonic storm Montha over the Bay of Bengal is set to make landfall near Kakinada around Tuesday night, October 28, packing winds of 90–100 kmph and gusts up to 110 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD has forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and south Chhattisgarh on October 28, and over Odisha on October 28 and 29 due to the influence of multiple weather systems linked to Cyclone Montha. "The Severe Cyclonic Storm #Montha over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam (around Kakinada) this evening/night, 28th October 2025. Wind speed: 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, South Chhattisgarh, and Odisha," IMD wrote on X. Cyclone Montha Update: IMD Issues Alert for Tamil Nadu Ports As Severe Cyclonic Storm Nears Andhra Pradesh Coast; Chennai, Northern Districts Brace for Heavy Rain.

Severe Cyclonic Storm Set To Cross Andhra Pradesh Coast Tonight

SEVERE CYCLONE ALERT ! The Severe Cyclonic Storm #Montha over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam (around Kakinada) this evening/night, 28th October 2025. Wind speed: 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph. 🌧️ Heavy… pic.twitter.com/rZ0jzrguxa — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 28, 2025

Cyclone Montha Windy Live Tracker

