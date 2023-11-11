Two private hotels in the hill town of Darjeeling were partially damaged after massive fire broke out. Fire department have launched a probe into the incident to ascertain the cause behind the blaze. Video shared by news agency ANI, show officials inspecting the partially damaged hotels. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in 11-Storey Residential Building in Vile Parle, Video Shows Flames Emanating From Flat.

Darjeeling Fire

#WATCH | Two private hotels in the hill town of Darjeeling were partially damaged in a massive fire last night. The cause of the fire is being probed. pic.twitter.com/hZKr3Q1qEg — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

