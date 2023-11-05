The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reports that the national capital's air quality index (AQI) was 457 at 5 am on Sunday, November 5. Further, no relief from the toxic air that the city and its surrounding regions have been inhaling for the last several days is anticipated. The Delhi government issued an order to close all primary schools on Friday and Saturday. A decision on additional closures will be made on Monday. To combat the 'severe' air pollution, further limits have already been implemented in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad, all of which are part of the National Capital Region (NCR). Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in National Capital Remains ‘Severe’ for Third Straight Day This Week; AQI at 504, Escalates Concern Among Residents (Watch Videos).

Thick Layer of Haze Engulfs Delhi, Air Quality Remains in 'Severe' Category

#WATCH | Thick layer of haze engulfs Delhi as Air Quality continues to be in the 'Severe' category (Visuals from India Gate, shot at 6:45 am) pic.twitter.com/ttpcfHJOTj — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023

#WATCH | Thick layer of haze engulfs Delhi as Air Quality continues to be in the 'Severe' category (Visuals from Lodhi Road, shot at 6:32 am) pic.twitter.com/zg1NTy1kPp — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi | ANI drone camera footage from the Qutub Minar area shows a thick layer of haze in the air. Visuals shot at 7.05 am today. The air quality in Delhi continues to be in the 'Severe' category as per CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). pic.twitter.com/VrYi023Jhc — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023

